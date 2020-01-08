General News

 Andy Muschietti advances that the Flash movie will be a different Flashpoint version

January 8, 2020
Director Andy Muschietti we are surprised in his most recent statements, when he was participating in a panel next to the movie cast "Underwater" by offering news about the Flash movie, recently announced its premiere for July 1, 2022, and with a view to even start shooting in this same 2020. That Hashtag Show He has been able to speak directly with the filmmaker to ask him about the project, and he has again referred to the Flashpoint adaptation that will make the movie. This is described by the medium:

Muschietti was present in Hollywood last night to moderate a panel with the cast of ‘Underwater’ after a screening of the film for the press. By speaking directly with That Hashtag Show, confirmed that it will effectively work on the next Flash movie for DC in 2020. That project it will be "a different Flashpoint version than expected", Muschietti tells us.

Recall that the idea of ​​adapting Flashpoint began to be discussed years ago, practically since the beginning of this project, to even point out that it could be a perfect way to restart the DC film universe, after some stumble in the past. However, after years of delays, sounding so many directors for the project and several versions of the script (the last at the hands of Christina Hodson), it was not very clear that the Flashpoint approach remained valid. So it seems so, but it is far from what the fans imagine, without being very clear what the director refers to with his words.

In the DC comics, Flashpoint was a 2011 event starring Barry Allen that plays with the concept of alternative realities and concludes, after five numbers with a new reality, a new canon that was established in the comics, giving rise on restart The New 52 / The New 52.

Via information | That Hashtag Show

