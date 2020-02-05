Android 8 with Trunks from the Future in a touching scene from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Share it:

We know how over the years the famous saga created by the master Toriyama has inspired not only anime and films, but also a multitude of video games. Some have had great success with the public, while others have seen a little less. Going in chronological order Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the last one released, has made a lot of talk about himself.

This is because beyond the appreciation of the public, all the events included in the saga, even those that seem to be non-canonical with respect to the manga, actually are, since Toriyama himself confirmed it. This allowed the world of Dragon Ball it expanded more and more with new arrivals and new glimpses of stories previously unpublished or not present, not even in the last series currently in serialization: Dragon Ball Super.

We have talked about it several times in various articles to share even with those who have not had the opportunity to play or will not play the new saga, all the new features introduced. We have shown the unusual details that have enriched the clash between Goku and Majin Bu and today we want to talk to you about a character who appeared in the first series of Dragon Ball: Android 8.

As we know these is a creation of theArmy of the Red Bow which, following the first appearances, does not appear much if not sporadically in the series of Z. Yet, thanks to a secondary mission, in the video game Kakarot, he makes his return to the scene in which he is also involved Trunks of the Future.

As reported by the Twitter user @KALSKingdom, in a post that you can see at the bottom of the article, the scene in question is particularly relevant for the fact of having been able to touch the hearts of the gamers and especially of the fans of the series. Indeed, as can be seen from the video, Android 8 tells the son of Vegeta he knows Goku very well and, indeed, he is his best friend. This declaration has melted even the coldest hearts, especially for those nostalgics who would like to see some characters who have ended up forgetting to return, even for a short moment, to Super.

And what do you think of this touching encounter between Android 8 and Trunks of the Future? Let us know in the comments below.