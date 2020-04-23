         Android 11 Developer Preview 3 is here: these are its news and how to update your Google Pixel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Here is the third preview of what will be the next major update to Google's mobile operating system. The Android team is still working from home to launch later this year Android 11.

Pixel 2 devices onwards can now update to Android 11 Developer Preview 3. This new version, in addition to bringing bug fixes and improvements, also brings news.

What's new in Android 11 Developer Preview 3

As usual, most of the news announced by Google are aimed at developers. For example, they have released a new API that allows the developer much more easily why an application failed and closed on a device, being able to see a registration with the reasons for leaving.

Android 11 also improves your security through GWP-ASan heap analysis, thus strengthening its critical components and helping developers to solve possible memory security issues, with little effect on performance.

The most anticipated novelty finally arrives with the third preview, and it is the wireless debugging. Through Wi-Fi we can connect our mobile to the PC to use the ADB debugging tools.

Also mention that in Pixel 4/4 XL now installing applications through ADB is up to 10 times faster due to a change in the file system not present in previous generations, and that Android 11 have changed the name of several related APIs with the data access audit.

How to update

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 is available today for all Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4. If you already had your Pixel updated to Android 11 Developer Preview, the OTA will arrive in the next few hours. You can force the update from Settings> System> System update.

If your Pixel still has Android 10 and you want to test the preview of Android 11, you will have to update manually by installing its factory images.

Track | Android Developers