         Android 10 is on less than 1 in 10 devices, according to the latest version distribution data

Traditionally, Google kept us updated on the fragmentation of Android with the monthly data of distribution of Android versions, but more than a year ago it stopped updating the data. Almost a year after the latest data, we have new figures for Android versions And, as usual, they don't bring much good news.

Google still does not publish the version data on its website, but the data is finally updated in Android Studio. Seven months after its launch, Android 10 is in only 8.2% of Android terminals.

Android Pie is the most used version

Google did not give us new figures on the distribution of Android versions since May 2019, when Oreo became the most widespread version, in 28.3% of devices, and at that time the most recent version, Android Pie, was it was installed in 10.4% of the devices. Almost a year later we are more or less in the same, but changing Android Pie for Android 10.

Of course, Google has changed how this data shows us. They are not found on its website, with easy access for anyone, but are "hidden" in Android Studio, and with figures of cumulative distribution. It is a useful metric for programmers, since they can thus know in what percentage of versions their application will work. This is because the apps compatible with previous versions of Android are compatible with later versions, but not vice versa.

We must therefore take out the calculator and make a simple calculation to extract the real percentage of each version of Android, already combining in passing the percentages of Android subversions (such as Oreo 8.0 and 8.1), in order to get an easier idea to understand of how are the versions of Android in 2020. This is the result:

Android version Percentage Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0) 0.2% Jelly Bean (4.1 – 4.3) 1.7% KitKat (4.4) 4% Lollipop (5.0 – 5.1) 9.2% Marshmallow (6.0) 11.2% Nougat (7.0 – 7.1) 12.9% Oreo (8.0 – 8.1) 21.3% Foot (9.0) 31.3% Android 10 (10.0) 8.2%

As Google has not given us the data for so long, it is difficult for us to compare how is the deployment of Android 10 being compared to previous versions, although it does not seem very different from what we have seen previously: six months after launch, Android versions are usually around 10% of distribution.

As of today, Android 10 is on fewer devices than Lollipop, a version from six years ago. For its part, Android Pie, rises with gold in the distribution of versions, being in almost 1 in 3 active devices after a year and a half from its launch. This is the top-10:

Android Pie – 31.3%

Android Oreo – 21.3%

Android Nougat – 12.9%

Android Marshmallow – 11.2%

Android Lollipop – 9.2%

Android 10 – 8.2%

Android KitKat – 4%

Android Jelly Bean – 1.7%

Android Ice Cream Sandwich – 0.2%

Considering that lately many devices are receiving the expected update to Android 10, it is very likely that the figure will increase considerably in the coming weeks. What remains to be seen is if Google will start updating the figure frequently or it will leave us in the dark for another six months.