Andrey Gorkovenko pays homage to One Punch Man with an extraordinary illustration

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
One Punch Man it is an international work, to say the least, famous all over the world thanks to the charisma of a pair of infallible authors and, above all, thanks to two animated adaptations that have made the franchise viral. The popularity of the series, in fact, has even come into the hands of a well-known artist, Andrey Gorkovenko.

The Russian artist is a well known personality in the panorama of American comics, especially for having designed valid alternative covers of famous comics but also recognized for their talented skills. Furthermore, only recently has the Korean been made InHyuk Lee he had imagined One Punch Man as an American comics, enjoying incredible success.

In any case, the graphic representation of Gorvenko, which we have attached to the bottom of the news, has received thousands of appreciation events in the Reddit community, with dozens of comments that have praised the artist's incredible trait. In particular, attention to detail was praised, especially in the rendering of the muscles and the suit Saitama, imagined in the act of writhing just before unloading a powerful punch on the enemy.

And you, instead, what do you think of this extraordinary illustration of the Russian Andrey Gorvenko, do you like it? Tell us yours, as usual, in the space reserved for the comments below. But speaking of One Punch Man, did you know that after a long battle ONE has finally defeated the ASMA that has been haunting him for years?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

