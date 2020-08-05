"Andrew Lincoln has never seen the series"

Share it:

According to The Walking Dead star Scott M. Gimple, Andrew Lincoln would never have seen an episode of the series that he has long starred in. The actor hates seeing himself on the screen and therefore usually never regards anything he does.

The head of content for The Walking Dead and the planner of the film trilogy dedicated to Rick Grimes who recently spoke to a panel of the Comic-Con @ Home said: "Andrew never watched the series and never even looked at it."

He then added: "I was once making a comment on the DVD with him about an episode where he was not present titled 'The Grove'. I asked for his opinion and he he candidly told me he had never seen anything at all".

These kinds of statements had already been made by the same Andrew Lincoln long ago, who claimed to be quite critical of himself: "The truth is that I don't enjoy looking at myself. I am very self-critical. I also do it because of the directorial choices, I don't want to be aware of what I am on screen, otherwise I would not be able to give my best for each role".

The actor doesn't even watch episodes where he's not present at all to get away from it all and don't get too involved and influenced by what they access.

