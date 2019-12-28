Entertainment

Andrew Dunbar, Game of Thrones actor, dies in strange conditions

December 28, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Andrew Dunbar, the actor who was twice as many Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) in Game of Thrones, died at age 30 last Christmas Eve at his home in Belfast, Ireland, suddenly.

The information comes from the hand of his family and friends, who shared the sad news through social networks.

Dunbar is not only known for his portrayal of Theon in Game of Thrones, but he was also part of the series as a Stark family shooter and a soldier in the Battle of the Bastards.

We have also been able to watch it on television in Krypton, Line of Duty and Derry Giris. Other of his off-screen works have been tour guide of Game of Thrones and DJ.

The cause of his death It is unknown, it is only known that it was suddenly and on Christmas Eve.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.