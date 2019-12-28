Andrew Dunbar, Game of Thrones actor, dies in strange conditions

Share it:

Andrew Dunbar, the actor who was twice as many Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) in Game of Thrones, died at age 30 last Christmas Eve at his home in Belfast, Ireland, suddenly.

The information comes from the hand of his family and friends, who shared the sad news through social networks.

Dunbar is not only known for his portrayal of Theon in Game of Thrones, but he was also part of the series as a Stark family shooter and a soldier in the Battle of the Bastards.

We have also been able to watch it on television in Krypton, Line of Duty and Derry Giris. Other of his off-screen works have been tour guide of Game of Thrones and DJ.

The cause of his death It is unknown, it is only known that it was suddenly and on Christmas Eve.