Andreu Camps: "We must foresee a hypothesis where other countries could end and we cannot"

The RFEF communicated this Thursday the decision that, in the event that competition cannot be resumed, the teams that come to Europe are classified right now, that is, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Seville and Real Sociedad to the Champions and Getafe and Atlético to the Europa League, as Manu Carreño had advanced in El Larguero.

In addition, it has also been known that in the event that the Copa del Rey final cannot be played either, Athletic would go to the Europa League because Real would already be in the Champions League.

The official confirmation of the El Larguero news has caused many people in the world of football to cry out, so the RFEF has issued an official letter with statements by Andreu Camps, Secretary General of the Federation.

"We are clear that we are going through exceptional situations and circumstances and we work to provide a framework of legal certainty in any of the cases that may arise. In this sense, the RFEF wants to have its duties done in case, in the case of a suspension of competitions, receive the UEFA's request to apply for Spanish clubs that they would have access to the competitions next season and Spain was in a unique contingency that was not shared by other countries. That is to say, we must anticipate a hypothesis where the other countries could end and we do not. Let's imagine that only positives are produced in our competition and not in others, which could end, unlike us. Now is the time to foresee all contingencies, "emphasizes Camps.

To which he added the following. In this way, before the competition resumes, it has been agreed in the Delegated Commission of the RFEF to leave a plan designed in order to give certainty in an extreme scenario such as not being able to finish the competitions so that all the clubs know the new scenario that is facing"