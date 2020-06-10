Andrés Parra, from starring at Escobar and Hugo Chávez at the FIFA Gate: “If you don't like soccer, corruption will catch you”

– Curiously, as an actor I feel much more comfortable in these challenges than in fictional characters, I don't know why it happens to me. In fictional characters I feel like I am totally abandoned and I don't know how to start. Instead here I have a very precise methodology of reading, watching videos … in the morning I get up and have a very clear road map. Here I followed my method as I did with Escobar or Chávez, accompanied by a vocal coach, with whom we worked on the vocal tone of Jadue on time, and then we had a job in Chile with the Chilean accent coach. I already came from 3 months to adjust the accent, watch videos of the character, listen to many of his audios … And already in Chile, we did the makeup, costume and art equipment tests … It has been a very nice job, with the union of several departments, trying to reach a similarity worthy of the character.