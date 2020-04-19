Andrés Iniesta's message of encouragement to all Spaniards at Carousel Deportivo

This next Thursday, April 23 the documentary about Andrés Iniesta Luján is presented, a documentary in which our colleague has had a fundamental participation Marcos López.

Listen to the documentary about Andrés Iniesta in Play SER 'El Iniesperado Hero'



Marcos has presented this Sunday in 'Carrusel Deportivo' along with Dani Garrido the main details of the documentary and has revealed the two interviews that cost the most to get. "Without a doubt that of Ana, his wife, and above all, that of Mari, his mother".

"When Iniesta sees her mother sitting for the interview she said 'wow, you did it'. When she starts talking, she tells things that not even her own son knows, because mothers keep quiet for the sake of their children, "said Marcos in Carrusel.

It was also passed by 'Carousel Deportivo' Jordi Évole to offer his impressions about the documentary and the great work that Marcos López has done during all these months.

Andrés Iniesta's message

In addition to Marcos López, Andrés Iniesta also wanted to participate in this preview in Carousel Deportivo Ahead of this Thursday's premiere of the documentary 'Andrés Iniesta – The unexpected hero'. The Fuentealbilla footballer left this message on the 'Carousel Deportivo' answering machine.

"Hello everyone, good 'Carousel' and to all of you who are listening there. Nothing, send a message of strength, encouragement, patience, to continue how it is being done … and I also take this opportunity to present the documentary. You know of what is going and now you have also found out why Marcos has not been able to be (in Carousel) on different occasions. The work he was doing was the one that everyone knows now and in one thing that we were all very excited about. "

"I hope and wish that you like this documentary, enjoy it and in these moments that are difficult for all of us, we can keep our minds on something other than our day to day how complicated it is. From here I keep an eye on everything and I send you a very big hug for all of you, take care of yourselves and hopefully little by little we can enjoy again the little things that these days we are verifying that those little things that sometimes seem normal are very important. be very careful. "