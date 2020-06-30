Andrés Iniesta revealed what he thinks just before receiving a pass

Share it:

Iniesta, 36, is one of the greatest idols in the history of Barcelona (Reuters)

Andrés Iniesta, midfielder of the Japanese Vissel Kobe and champion of everything with Barcelona and the Spanish team, said on Tuesday that the Catalan team, regardless of their results, will always have their identity, which is above the players.

"I believe that in order to be successful in football, in a team game, in the end, many things must be given. We had a spectacular coach like Pep Guardiola in every way, we had a generation of footballers grown up with the same way of playing and above all the talent, the talent was brutal"He said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, remembering his experience under the orders of the current Manchester City coach.

"But I would like to emphasize that Barcelona is above the players, becauseBarcelona will lose, it will continue to win, but it will always maintain its identity"He stressed.

With Barcelona, ​​Iniesta won 32 trophies (AFP)

The Spanish pointed to Guardiola and his philosophy as an example of the identity that Barcelona transmits: “Each stage is different, it is different in Spain, Italy, Germany. What identifies the teams is how their coach is. Guardiola, even if he was training in India, would continue with his idea of ​​football ”.

Iniesta, who won 32 titles with Barcelona and two Euro Cups and a World Cup with Spain, also considered that his successes are due to the talent and the opportunity that the Catalan team gave him to be surrounded by the best professionals.

"I think before receiving the ball, I like to always know where my partner is, my rival. It is true that I have been all my life in a club like Barcelona, ​​which is the ideal club. That has helped me, in addition to having been surrounded all my life by the best, "he said.

A few weeks ago, the Brain put together its "ideal footballer". When choosing the left-handed, he did not hesitate and went for Lionel Messi, top scorer in the history of the culé team and one of the best in history. For the right leg, he opted for Xavi Herández, your ideal partner during the Josep Guardiola as coach of Barcelona. That pair Xavi-Iniesta was in charge of organizing the game of a team that marked an era in the modern history of this sport and that filled the display cases of the Camp Nou with trophies.

After his first two selections came the surprises: "Sergio Ramos' aerial game and Cristiano Ronaldo's physique". Obviously, the tense rivalry that existed at the end of the 2010s and that lasted a few more years between the Real Madrid squad and that of the Catalan team, does not cloud the vision of the Japanese soccer midfielder, who ponders two of his former rivals.

