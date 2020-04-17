Sports

Andrés Iniesta, on his arrival at La Masía: "It was terrible on a personal level"

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Andres Iniesta has confessed in EFE the hard moments he lived on his arrival at La Masía with just 12 years. It is precisely one of the highlights of the documentary 'Andrés Iniesta – The unexpected hero', which premieres Rakuten TV.

On his arrival in Barcelona, ​​he has admitted: "Yes, it has been more difficult to overcome on a personal level. At a sports level there are many other situations that are part of the game, learning, injuries and not so relevant circumstances (…). It was the most important and the hardest step for circumstances such as being 12 years old or separate me from my family, with whom I have always been very close. That step was terrible on a personal level, but in the sports car, everyone would have wanted to be in that place.

Iniesta, who in principle will return to train with Vissel Kobe on May 6, has said that an eventual arrival of "would be great news" Xavi Hernandez to the Barça bench and that "it doesn't sound bad the hypothesis "to be with him on that bench." What I have clear is that people or players who have been so important to Barca, I think it would be great news if they could come back and could perform functions that they were capable of doing " , has explained.

READ:  The song in support of United that broke down the closed door

In addition, on his future, he has assured that "the documentary is the best way to verify that at the moment not for my sports career. I keep playing football, enjoying and still winning titles, something unthinkable and difficult to achieve at this club, in fact it is the first time it has been achieved. I live the day to day with great enthusiasm and looking forward to playing again soon. "

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.