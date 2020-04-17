Andrés Iniesta, on his arrival at La Masía: "It was terrible on a personal level"

Andres Iniesta has confessed in EFE the hard moments he lived on his arrival at La Masía with just 12 years. It is precisely one of the highlights of the documentary 'Andrés Iniesta – The unexpected hero', which premieres Rakuten TV.

On his arrival in Barcelona, ​​he has admitted: "Yes, it has been more difficult to overcome on a personal level. At a sports level there are many other situations that are part of the game, learning, injuries and not so relevant circumstances (…). It was the most important and the hardest step for circumstances such as being 12 years old or separate me from my family, with whom I have always been very close. That step was terrible on a personal level, but in the sports car, everyone would have wanted to be in that place.

Iniesta, who in principle will return to train with Vissel Kobe on May 6, has said that an eventual arrival of "would be great news" Xavi Hernandez to the Barça bench and that "it doesn't sound bad the hypothesis "to be with him on that bench." What I have clear is that people or players who have been so important to Barca, I think it would be great news if they could come back and could perform functions that they were capable of doing " , has explained.

In addition, on his future, he has assured that "the documentary is the best way to verify that at the moment not for my sports career. I keep playing football, enjoying and still winning titles, something unthinkable and difficult to achieve at this club, in fact it is the first time it has been achieved. I live the day to day with great enthusiasm and looking forward to playing again soon. "