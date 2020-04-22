Andreas Seidl, McLaren director: "The renewal of Carlos Sainz is not an important issue right now"

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has ensured that the team's position "has not changed" when evaluating the future of its pilots Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, whose respective contracts end at the end of the year, and that their possible rInnovations are not "a major issue" at this time.

"Our position has not changed, nor has the way in which we want to address this issue in the future. Of course we would have liked Carlos and Lando to have already competed in some races and we would have sat down to talk and make decisions, but I don't think it's a big deal right now either, " Seidl said in remarks to Autosport collected by Europa Press.

In this sense, the German added that "contracts, no matter what contracts, will not be a big problem." "On this issue It will be easy to find solutions there because all of us involved in F1 have the same interest. We have current contracts and for us there is no reason not to continue with that plan, "he summarized.

Despite the fact that McLaren will change engines in 2021, going from Renault to Mercedes, in the British team they also do not expect there to be "any problem" with the French company. "Twe have an excellent relationship with them, open and transparent "Seidl noted.