Andrea Montovoli, who is the competitor of the GF Vip who has already seen in (more than) a film

Big Brother Vip 4 has left, has made a bang of plays and has a cast that has already convinced us (Andrea Denver, let's talk to you) but maybe among the competitors of this edition 2020 presented by Alfonso Signorini you missed him: Andrea Montovoli.

Hello Andrea! The degree of figaggine gods Big Brother competitors Vip 2020 was already high this year because among the girl power of Paola di Benedetto and Clizia Incorvaia and the participation of Paolo Ciavarro there is really something for all tastes. Andrea Montovoli to Big Brother Vip is one of the most experienced competitors in reality shows: it is true that perhaps you have already seen it in fiction and film in the cinema but it exploded in 2018 in Beijing Express then to GF Vip 4 wants to repeat the success of the Rai 2 reality show but without going around hunting for car passages or makeshift places to sleep.

Andrea Montovoli, who is the competitor of Big Brother Vip 4 who LOVES reality shows

Andrea is from Bologna, was born in 1985 and is an actor you have already seen in Shall I go? by Checco Zalone but also in the movies Albakiara – The film is I'm sorry but I want to marry you. On TV, on the other hand, you saw him in the fiction about Inspector Coliandro, but not only: he started his career very young, in 2003, but between set and shooting as a model he never stopped and indeed, he even made a name for himself as a dancer. Andrea Montovoli at Dancing with the Stars do you remember? He participated as a competitor in 2009 and right there the general public of TV met him (and loved him) for the first time.

The Big Brother Vip 2020 it is not his first reality show, on the contrary: Andrea Montovoli in the curriculum also has The Island of the Famous (in 2015), Beijing Express paired with Francisco Porcella (in 2018) and in 2020 he arrived in the cast of the highly anticipated transmission that encloses a group of celebs in a house and observe the dynamics that are created between them.

Very sporty because he is also a personal trainer – the profile of Andrea Montovoli on Instagram it's a nice dip in her looks shirtless while training- he is also a lover of photography. But we know what you want to know now: Andrea Montovoli is engaged? In the past he linked himself to the former suitor of Men & Women Moon Graziano, with which she became Instagram official in 2016. Then she came out Francesca Brambilla in 2018 but at the moment it is not known if the two are still together or if Andrea Montovoli entered the house of the single Big Brother Vip 4.

And you don't want to focus on flirting that could start with one of the competitors in the house? You just have to stick to the TV every week for the live shows Big Brother Vip and enjoy the show.

