Andrea Legarreta's father makes a risky decision despite Covid-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Don Juan Legarreta, father of the famous television host Andrea Legarreta, makes a risky decision in his working life, despite the contingency experienced by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The journalist Álex Kaffie mentions in his column in the newspaper El Heraldo de México that Andrea Legarreta's father has refused to close his business and continues to work as if nothing happened, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It may interest you: Coronavirus in Mexico daily

Those who did close their businesses immediately are Andrea Legarreta and Érik Rubín, who own several gyms in Mexico City and in recent days announced that they were closing for a certain time.

It may interest you: Margarita Gralia and her husband test positive on COVID-19

The happy couple, together with their two daughters, announced that they began a quarantine against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11.

The Rubín Legarreta family asked all their followers to take care of themselves in the face of the new pandemic that plagues humanity and, above all, to take this situation with the seriousness it deserves.