Andrea Legarreta's daughter shows off her luxurious XV years dress

Andrea Legarreta was not left wanting to see her daughter in a beautiful dress of XV years and bought her a spectacular one that she wore on social networks leaving her fans excited, but more to the happy birthday girl who posed as flirtatious in the photos.

With a very discreet pastel color, you can see Mía next to a flower arrangement which highlighted her design more, she also wore a very simple hairstyle because she did not want to fall into the exaggerated reason for which she caught the attention of her followers who sent her hundreds of compliments.

Thanks for all the love and affection that these 15 years have given me and nothing better than to celebrate with my family22 / 04/20 Thank you, Mía wrote in the photo that reached more than 50 thousand likes.

Meanwhile, her famous mother once again did not stay with the desire and flattered herself to congratulate Mia who is becoming more and more beautiful.

May God fill you with blessings always cute love !! Happy 15!! And happy life !! I love you infinite, wrote Andrea who broke down in tears on the Hoy program when remembering the birth of the young woman.

