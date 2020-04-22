Andrea Legarreta's daughter reaches XV years of age

Share it:

Andrea Legarreta is very happy because her eldest daughter Mía Rubín arrived at fifteen years of age with a lot of love and illusions and is that far from being upset with the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) that spread throughout the world, she He is very happy to be with his family who sent him all kinds of congratulations.

The first to congratulate her was her famous mother who wrote a beautiful letter on her social networks where she knows how much she loves her and that reaching her fifteen springs is the best thing that has happened to her.

"Today you turn 15, beautiful Mine! Your life is one of the most beautiful, magical, endearing and priceless gifts that God could ever give us! We dreamed of and loved you before your arrival, we imagined you so many times. We yearned for your presence from what deepest of our souls (God only knows how much) ", says part of Andrea's message.

Today you turn 15 beautiful Mine ❤️ !! Your life is one of the most beautiful, magical, endearing and priceless gifts that God could ever make us! We dreamed of you and loved you before your arrival, we imagined you so many times. We long for your presence from the depths of our souls (God only knows how much). And after several attempts, days waiting for the news that you would come and illusions that faded every month … Months that became years, smiles of hope that turned into tears of frustration. And suddenly we understood those phrases of "God's time is perfect" "God knows why he does things" and that was the day we found out that you had chosen us and were on the way! One of the most WONDERFUL days of our lives! Tears of happiness and a smile that we did not know installed on our faces! It changed us even the look! It was SO beautiful to feel the happiness of others for your arrival. Good wishes that were raining even from people we did not know! Blessings everywhere! And the day we saw ourselves reflected in your sweet eyes for the first time, the texture of your skin when I gave you the first kiss I will never forget … We cry like little children in the midst of your magical arrival! Uff what a day! Happiness, gratitude, uncertainty, laughter and tears of overflowing love! And the desire to be the best parents for our Mine! We celebrate every moment of your life, how beautiful you are inside and out! Your laughter and sweetness, the brightness of your eyes that speak for you, your joy for life and your kindness, your beautiful voice that caresses our soul and ears EVERY day! That voice that will undoubtedly take you as far as you dream! You are special, generous, grateful and kind. I love your ability to understand, forgive, learn and grow! God bless every moment of your existence! You and your little sister give a beautiful meaning to our life! I hope that you are happy and that God fills you with health and physical and emotional strength! Keep fighting and believing in your dreams and never doubt your value! We will always be there for you! Beyond time and distance, beyond life! God bless you always! I am very happy to be your mom! I love you, don't forget EVER! ❤️ A post shared by andrealegarreta (@andrealegarreta) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:28 PDT





Let us remember that her parents and even Mia herself had contemplated a great celebration but due to the contingency everything was put on hold, although it will not be a surprise if Andrea has a great celebration planned for her.

As if that were not enough, Mía's life could change immediately because in addition to becoming a young lady, she could also launch herself at any time as a singer like her father who is supporting her in a musical project.

