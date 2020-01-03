Andrea Legarreta yells at Paulina Rubio that Erik Rubín is his

Share it:

One of the most listened to scandals over the years was that of Alejandra Guzmán with Paulina Rubio, as both women fought for the love of singer Erik Rubín, so each one released a song where they talked about their rivalry and love affair .

But the extimbiriche did not stay with any because he formed a family with Andrea Legarreta who caused controversy in the program Hoy, yesterday as he sang the song Own, of the golden girl making it clear that the soloist is his man and nobody else.

It turns out that Andrea was competing against Paul Stanley in the games section, Save the song for what the headline of the morning won and also sang the song at full throttle causing sensation in the forum, because everyone knows that the relationship with the father of Your daughters is perfect.

"I love you Andrea Legarreta you are the best conductor of the program and from Mexico I love all of the program", "I love this game, blessings to all …", were some of the comments on the video.

On the other hand, who is not doing well with social media criticism is Alejandra Guzmán who is heavily criticized in social networks for the alleged operations that have been done on the face, since it looks very different from what is known does a couple of years.

Even the father of the rock star has made some statements about what his face looks like now, so he said that the fault of the arrangements is the Pinal dynasty.