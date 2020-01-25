Andrea Legarreta without fear of Coronavirus poses with Asian dragons

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago it was announced that Andrea Legarreta traveled with her family to China where the outbreak of the Coronavirus began, which has several countries in the world on alert due to the danger it represents.

And it is some Internet users thought that the presenter of Hoy could be a carrier of the disease and even began to circulate in social networks some memes about the supposed contagion of the famous, but after the teasing she took it in the best way.

It turns out that Legarreta took a picture in the forum where he works with two figures of Asian dragons and also accompanied the image with a message making it clear that he is not afraid of the disease as he has been informed by some of his haters.

And the princess tired of looking for blue princes, approached the dragon and said: – Excuse me, do you have fire ?, wrote the famous.

In the meantime, her fans have more to make fun of or attack her and let her know that she looked very well in the photo, because she loves to pose for snapshots when she brings very striking outfis, so this time it was the case.

"Share where is your outfit please", "@andrealegarreta now if I loved how you dressed, you looked super beautiful", "You are an impressive woman in everything … How I admire you", they wrote to the head conductor of the broadcast

It should be mentioned that Andrea was mocked by Alfredo Adame a few days ago and that is that the histrion is looking for any opportunity to face his former colleague.