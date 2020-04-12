Andrea Legarreta very emotionally remembers her trip to China before the pandemic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Andrea Legarreta, her husband Erik Rubín and daughters Mia and Nina, made a family trip to various corners of Shanghai at the end of 2019 in late December 2019, before the global contingency for the Coronavirus pandemic began (COVID-19 ). In the last broadcast of the Hoy Program, the television host emotionally recalled this trip she took with the people she loves the most, especially since China is no longer in quarantine.

"I am very moved to see everything that happened and we are happening, the world is full of magical places and wonderful people, just like our Mexico that has wonderful things. I believe that many of what we are holding onto now is memories and memories make us do just that, to be certain that the world is magical and that wonderful things can also be experienced, "said Andrea Legarreta.

I am very pleased that in China they have already passed this very strong stage and now with the hope that it will end in all countries and corners of the world, we will be responsible.









The also actress mentioned that during the time they were in Shanghai, they did not know anything about this virus that has plagued humanity.

We were there when everything was happening we had not found out and thank God we got off well.

You may also like:

How many cases of coronavirus are there in Mexico?

Deaths from coronavirus in the world exceed 100 thousand

Killed by coronavirus; a global nightmare