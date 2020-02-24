Andrea Legarreta teases Chiquis Rivera for her extravagant costumes

Chiquis Rivera caused a sensation on social networks by revealing how she dressed at the supermarket where she paraded through the aisles of fruits and vegetables.

Through her social networks, the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera shared with her more than 3 million followers a photo, in which she appears making purchases for dinner.

However, what caught his attention was his eccentric long silver dress full of sparkles that he accompanied with heels of the same style.

The singer accompanied her publication with the following message:

"Here casual doing my shopping for dinner tomorrow!"

His photograph had almost 120 thousand "likes" and dozens of comments in which his faithful followers filled her with compliments, but also his extravagant outfit caused laughter, as was the case of Andrea Legarreta, who commented with pure laughing emojis, hearts and hands.

