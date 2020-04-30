Andrea Legarreta shows her face without a drop of makeup

Share it:

Andrea Legarreta has her fans very excited, and it is that after working from home due to the quarantine that must be done to avoid the spread of coronavirus, the famous has blogged from home.

Many of them have been cooking and fashion, but the one they liked the most was beauty, since Andrea shares her best secrets to looking beautiful, one of them was to make a natural mask, with which she showed her face to the natural leaving everyone surprised.

And it is that many would think that Andrea has some aesthetic touch up on her face like other famous ones, but she demonstrated the opposite, since she looks identical, proving that she does not need the scalpel to stay beautiful.

"How beautiful your Andrea really is that you do not need makeup, you are very pretty", "Thank you Andrea Legarreta, you always look beautiful", "I think she looks more beautiful without so much makeup, she even reminded me when Vivan did the children" , they wrote to Legarreta.

It is worth mentioning that her colleague Galilea Montijo has received many criticisms since joining the Hoy program, since they consider that she did change some parts of her face, an action that crossed her out, since they assure she looks very different.

The lips of the also host of Little Giants have been a reason for her to be attacked on social networks, because they were increased too much according to Internet users.

