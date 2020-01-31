Andrea Legarreta resumed her career as a singer

Share it:

The famous television host Andrea Legarreta would be about to resume her career as a singer and she would have even recorded her first song under the direction and production of Edwin Luna, as the journalist Alex Kaffie makes it known.

Álex Kaffie assures this day in his column for El Heraldo de México that Andrea Legarreta, wife of singer and music producer Érik Rubín, recorded a song and with it he will resume his career as a singer.

I learn that Andrea Legarreta has already recorded the single with which she restarts her career as a singer; remember that he was part of the missing group Strawberries with Cream, ”writes Kaffie.

The song that Legarreta supposedly recorded is a duet by Edwin Luna, vocalist of the band La Trakalosa de Monterrey.

Andrea Legarreta, originally from Mexico City, began as a member of the Fresas con Crema group, at the end of the 1980s, and also included Andrés Bonfiglio and Toño Mauri, among others.

As not to love you and I fell in love were two of the musical successes of Strawberries with Cream, a group that only lasted a few years working and where the deceased Mariana Levy also figured.