Andrea Legarreta remembers her stunning wedding with Erik Rubín

Andrea Legarreta recalled on social networks one of the most emotional moments of her life and it was her twentieth wedding anniversary with her husband Erik Rubín, with whom she has created a beautiful family which she boasts every moment.

It turns out that the presenter decided to publish a photo of her wedding where she is seen next to the singer posing for the photo where there is total delivery of both artists, leaving everyone with their mouths open because the love they have is very great.

"20 years … I remember that as a child I said that I wanted my wedding day to be one of the happiest in my life … Without a doubt until today I remember it as pure MAGIC, as if 20 years had not passed. .. I remember every moment, each loved one wishing us with the soul the best, each dance, each song and each smile… "says part of Andrea's message.

20 years … I remember that as a child I said that I wanted my wedding day to be one of the happiest in my life … Without a doubt until today I remember it as pure MAGIC, as if 20 years had not passed .. I remember every moment, each loved one wishing us with the soul the best, each dance, each song and each smile … The happiness overwhelmed by each pore … How beautiful you looked and your nervous smile … My smile so big that came out of my eyes and resounded in my heart … The song you wrote for our moment … Friends singing in chorus "Times of love" … Everyone happy to see that our happiness was evident (the we deserved). Our parents wishing from the bottom of their soul that our decision would bring us happiness and fulfillment … And deep down, we wishing that these "bets" against our love failed … 20 years have passed … AND At times, we have been on the verge of "breaking" … But the most beautiful thing is, that despite everything that may have been negative and that has now been learning, love has won … They say that we belong to whom He knows us in our best and worst moments and even so, he decides to stay … And putting our history in the balance, the good moments have undoubtedly made our journey through life worthwhile … It has not been easy. .. Nothing truly valuable is … And fighting has been worth everything … Thank you for every moment … Thank you for our family … Our beautiful treasures … Thank you for your dedication as husband, father, best friend , partner, counselor, cheerleader … Thank you for giving us your voice, your talent, your example of perseverance, your tenderness As a child, your laughter … Thank you for your resistance and strength and putting love before all the bad vibes and noise from outside … Here I am for you … For us … So that we continue to grow together .. You cannot know the future … Wow what surprises us … But TODAY I choose you again … Today I want to live until the last day that I stay with you, in love, in empathy, in patience , in commitment, in delivery … God continue blessing us !! Happy 20 my love !! And follow the account … ❤️❤️ I love you @erikrubinoficial A post shared by andrealegarreta (@andrealegarreta) on Apr 1, 2020 at 6:46 AM PDT





As if that were not enough, her fans soon congratulated her, since Andrea has become one of the most beloved conductors on the small screen for years.

"Congratulations to both of you! I send you a big hug and that you continue being so strong", "Congratulations and that you continue to celebrate anniversaries, for an eternity", wrote the Internet users in networks.

