Andrea Legarreta rains memes for Coronavirus

January 23, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The actor and television conductor Alfredo Adame again mocks Andrea Legarreta, host of the television program Hoy, and makes a meme about Coronavirus disease; Network users also make some.

Andrea Legarreta, wife of Erik Rubin, went on vacation to China recently and in the time she was there coincided with the news of the emergence of the deadly Coronavirus.

Through her Instagram account, Adame evokes Legarreta with a meme in which she takes as a reference the controversy that years ago was triggered by the "dollar that does not affect us", she would have said.

Whoever raises the dollar does not affect Mexicans. It rises because of the economies that are bad, it is not because of our government, ”Andrea would have said years ago.



I can't be affected by Coronavirus, because I drink Victoria, ”reads the image that Alfredo Adame shares.



Legarreta, before Adame's meme, has remained silent and has not answered anything so far, and several users on social networks have also made their own dedicated to Andrea.

