Andrea Legarreta publishes touching image of her childhood

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Andrea Legarreta, actress and television host, publishes on her Instagram account a touching image of her childhood and with it she reaches the heart of her followers.

Andrea Legarreta, who participates in the Hoy program, shares with her millions of followers a photograph in which she shows what she was like in the first years of her life.

The years fly by and proof of this is precisely the image that the famous wife of the musician and singer Erik Rubín shows this day. Andrea is now 48 years old.

In the black and white image of his childhood he published appears next to his mother Isabel Martínez and his brothers Mauricio and Juan Carlos.

It was 1976. Andreita accompanied by three of her greatest loves and her favorite doll and her round belly peeking out under her shirt, "Andrea writes on Instagram.

The famous Andrea also mentions that she thanks God for her parents and siblings and feels blessed to have them by her side today.

Since childhood, Andrea liked to dance and sing a lot, she has told it in different interviews that have been done and since her teens she focused in a professional way to the world of entertainment.

Andrea began modeling, singing and acting, but it is in the field of acting where she has consolidated in a professional manner and today she is considered one of the best conductors in Mexico.