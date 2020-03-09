Andrea Legarreta marches with her daughters on International Women's Day

Share it:

Andrea Legarreta and her daughters Mia and Nina Rubín joined the feminist march that took place this afternoon in Mexico City, on the occasion of International Women's Day. The host of the Program Today carried a sign that said "we love each other", while the signs of her daughters said "chingonas" and "free."

In a post on his Instagram account Andrea Legarreta commented, "and it is that if it matters, if we import, if those that are no longer there and those that suffer violence of any kind, there is in all of us the struggle for equity, respect , justice, values, for them, for us, as one, we are all ".

The actress also invited us to start with the example from home, "let's cut the chains of violence and start today a better society starting with our families, thanks women and men who joined today in peace, love and hope, the emotion that pumpkin up we will remember the bones forever and keep it in the memory of the heart. "

I wish that there really is a positive change, that our voices that today became the voice of those who are no longer, reverberate in the conscience of those who influence justice.

"Proud of my girls, my friends and all the women who joined and made a single voice, sad for those who did not share the same cause and came to vandalize and want to 'dirty' the motive of a majority that we were in peace", Andrea Legarreta concluded her message.

For his part, his daughter Mia Rubín expressed in a storie of his Instagram account, "today for the first time I joined the feminist march and it was one of the best decisions I have made, seeing all together seeking justice brought me tears, all we deserve a Mexico where there is equity and respect among all, a Mexico without violence and insurance, #NiUnaMenos ".