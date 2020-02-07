Andrea Legarreta hits with new touches on the face (PHOTO)

Share it:

Mexico.- The beautiful Andrea Legarreta surprised and shocked everyone, through a photograph, her new touches on her face.

In the image you can see how the famous driver of Hoy comes out next to the specialist who every six months touches her eyebrows.

It transcended in media like Formula Group that Andrea Legarreta underwent a permanent makeup technique, called microblading, whose purpose is to correct or rebuild the eyebrow.

It was also revealed that such treatment can last from 6 months to two years, but it is necessary to touch up frequently so as not to lose the shape.

Even after the image was published, some users of social networks pointed out that Legarreta brought the style of NInel Conde.

Another of the images of Andrea Legarreta that caused a stir, was the touching image of his childhood

This image was made public on his Instagram account a touching image of his childhood and with it reaches the heart of his followers.

Andrea Legarreta, who participates in the Hoy program, shares with her millions of followers a photograph in which she shows what she was like in the first years of her life.

The years fly by and proof of this is precisely the image that the famous wife of the musician and singer Erik Rubín shows this day. Andrea is now 48 years old.

In the black and white image of his childhood he publishes appears next to his mother Isabel Martínez and his brothers Mauricio and Juan Carlos.

"It was 1976. Andreita accompanied by three of her greatest loves and her favorite doll and her round belly peeking out under her shirt," Andrea writes on Instagram.