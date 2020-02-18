Andrea Legarreta furious and dismayed by the Fatima case

Share it:

The entertainment world did not sit idly by and reacted to the case of little Fatima who was found murdered after leaving her school in Mexico City.

Andrea Legarreta was one of the first celebrities who decided to raise her voice and placed several hashtag on her social networks where she asks her fans to join the campaign on child abuse.

Meanwhile Andrea's followers began a kind of gtu in the publication of the conductor and made known several cases similar to those of the minor, making it clear that Legarreta could be the voice of those who have no way of being heard.

"In conclusion you have to raise your voice for those who are still", "God save his people", "Of those who are no longer (they and they), stop the violence," they wrote to Legarreta on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Andrea has avoided the trouble of facing or expressing her opinion on this type of case because she is being harshly attacked by her haters, but this time she did not care and decided to face the case that has shocked the country.