Andrea Legarreta charges them and sends a message to Alfredo Adame

Andrea Legarreta did not sit idly by and it is after Alfredo Adame made fun of her on her Instagram account which disappeared immediately the famous decided to launch the strong hint that for many Internet users was directed to the histrion.

When you learn that a person's behavior has more to do with their own internal struggle than with you, you will learn compassion, says the famous text on their social networks reaching more than five thousand likes in a few minutes.

"Andrea. I'm your # 1 fan. You are very human. I always see your messages. God bless you and your family," "It is as Adame makes clear to you," "People take advantage of compassion, they become victims when pity, it's a double-edged sword, "the driver wrote.

Recall that last year Andrea faced the histrion after some audios came out in which she offended her for "having" some power on Televisa, so she decided to send a message through the program Today starting one of the most famous wars of showbiz.

"In the face of these unfortunate statements, more of this frustration that my father, my brothers, my husband, my mother may feel, beyond this frustration for these attacks, all I am going to do is proceed for the right that corresponds to me and besides doing it to protect my integrity as a woman, sir, I do it for all those women who are violent every day, that's enough! "Andrea told the actor.

It is worth mentioning that Alfredo has not only had problems with the holder of Hoy, but with other celebrities Laura Zapata, Maca Carriedo, and Carlos Trejo among others.