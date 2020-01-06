Andrea Legarreta celebrates her daughter Nina's birthday from China

Share it:

In the midst of the Rubín Legarreta family vacations a very special day arrived, the birthday of the beautiful Nina! Andrea Legarreta dedicated in her Instagram feed a beautiful message to her youngest daughter. In addition to highlighting that it was a very special day to celebrate the 13 years of her daughter, the television host described her as "our sweet, kind, creative, talented, witty, funny, intelligent and loving Nina.

Since we knew you would reach our lives, our hearts were filled with joy and every day they grew a little more to put all the love we have for you there.

"Curiously, our hearts get bigger and bigger with your existence, I give thanks for all that you are, what you have taught us with your wisdom and sensitivity, I thank God for the brightness of your eyes and your expressive look "wrote Andrea Legarreta.

Also in her loving post of mother, the host of the Program Today thanks God because her daughter is better than she could have imagined, better than in her dreams. "I thank God because at your side life tastes better, I wish you a birthday as wonderful as you, may God fill you with health and blessings, that you continue to enjoy life as you do and continue to illuminate every corner where you pass, you I love Nina, I love you beyond what I am able to understand, I love you with all my heart and soul, happy birthday my beautiful life, we celebrate your life today and always ❤️❤️ ".

For his part, Erik Rubín shared the following message to his daughter Nina:

You arrived 13 years ago to make us immensely happy, congratulations beautiful, I love you.

His older sister Mia Rubín, also dedicated a post on his Instagram account: "sisters until the end of the world, it is still the light of everything, I love you my Nini ♥ ️".