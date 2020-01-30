Andrea Legarreta celebrates Erik Rubin's birthday with romantic message

Share it:

Andrea Legarreta, the most beloved driver in all of Mexico, showed her most romantic side in social networks by sharing some photographs accompanied by an extensive message full of love and pride to congratulate Erik Rubín on his birthday, her husband and the father of her two daughters .

The extimbiriche is celebrating on January 30 his 49th birthday and what better gift than the unconditional love of his daughters Mia and Nina, and the sweet love of his beloved wife, who shared an unpublished photograph of his childhood to publicly express his feelings To the singer.

This beautiful and sweet little boy turns 49 today! And if I could turn back time and talk to him about his future, I would say that God and life have great gifts for him !! Grow up filling your life with laughter and joy! And I would also advise you to try to see life with philosophy, even in the toughest times … I would also tell you that life will give you very happy and wonderful moments and others full of pain and uncertainty, but that you will have your reward and these moments will give maturity and spiritual growth to value the "little" great things in life … I would say: Little Erik, your life will be full of challenges, dreams and desires and there will be times when you think they will not come true … But hold on! Do not despair! Fight! Believe! Get it wrong! Learn and grow! Because BELIEVE me that every second of your life will be worth it! You were born with a special talent and although sometimes there are those who want to make you believe otherwise, you will be a winner! Perhaps today that you are a child, you will have moments when you feel alone and ask yourself many questions … I tell you to NEVER lose faith … You will have a somewhat complicated childhood at times, a youth with some confusion and "noise ", Even after very successful stages, there will be times where life will hurt, it will hurt a lot … But without a doubt in all your stages you will have unique and unforgettable and happy moments … And after a lot of struggle, lots of blows and loneliness, you will have your own family … A PROUD family of you, who will LOVE YOU INFINITELY and make you feel that whatever happens, will ALWAYS be for you … Now little boy LIVE! Life is full of surprises! It is sometimes very difficult, but WONDERFUL! I wish health to you always and everything beautiful you deserve! I love you!! Your future wife and mother of your daughters … Yo❤️ ❤️ # Felices49! #YLoQueFalta #AmorParaTiSinFin @erikrubinoficial A shared post by andrealegarreta (@andrealegarreta) on 30 Jan, 2020 at 6:04 PST





Although for a long time it was rumored that the two celebrities would be on the verge of divorce, the actress also made it clear that this is not the case and that they continue to be one of the strongest couples in the middle of the show, with a relationship of almost 20 years.

The official Instagram post quickly received thousands of reactions and comments where other celebrities and some followers of the couple sent their congratulations to the singer and nothing but best wishes on this special day for the Rubín Legarreta family.

This was not the only means by which Andrea congratulated Erik, also at the beginning of the morning program. Today, where she is one of the main conductors, she also dedicated an emotional message: "I want to congratulate my hair Erik Rubín, today he turns 49 years. Happy birthday little boy. Erik I love you, "he said.

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín joined their lives in marriage in 2000, during an intimate ceremony held in Acapulco, Guerrero. As a result of their marriage, the couple had their two daughters Mia and Nina, who follow in their footsteps in the middle of the show, Nina in acting and Mia in the musical field.