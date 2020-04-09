TV Shows

Andrea Legarreta calls those who profit from pain "garbage"

April 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Mexico City.- Andrea Legarreta published a video, on social networks, where she denounces the increase in the prices of medical equipment required to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico.

The television presenter called those who profit from "the pain of Mexicans" "garbage."

In the video, she claims to be part of a group that is gathering medical material "so that our doctors, nurses and staff working in public hospitals can be well protected while doing their job."

However, in the price of supplies, it was noticed that hour after hour the prices of masks, gowns and gloves increase.

"I understand that it is your business, but to raise costs every HOUR and in an excessive way, is NOT TO HAVE A MOTHER * !! We have to report them! "

“See, it is not day by day, it is hour after hour, this shit * of people dedicates themselves to raising the costs of everything, of face masks, gloves, gowns, protective coveralls they need, the goggles, just I want to tell you that this type of abuse and lack of humanity comes back ”, he explained

To end the video, the host of Hoy sent a message to the sellers of medical supplies that are influencing this practice: "I wish from the heart that your family or you never have this desperate need and find garbage like you."

It might interest you:

Anne Hathaway joins Sesame Street with coronavirus themes

Miley Cyrus will make music during this quarantine

Eugenio Derbez and his joke to Omar Fayad, husband of his former Victoria Ruffo

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.