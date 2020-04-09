Andrea Legarreta calls those who profit from pain "garbage"

Share it:

Mexico City.- Andrea Legarreta published a video, on social networks, where she denounces the increase in the prices of medical equipment required to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico.

The television presenter called those who profit from "the pain of Mexicans" "garbage."

In the video, she claims to be part of a group that is gathering medical material "so that our doctors, nurses and staff working in public hospitals can be well protected while doing their job."

However, in the price of supplies, it was noticed that hour after hour the prices of masks, gowns and gloves increase.

"I understand that it is your business, but to raise costs every HOUR and in an excessive way, is NOT TO HAVE A MOTHER * !! We have to report them! "

“See, it is not day by day, it is hour after hour, this shit * of people dedicates themselves to raising the costs of everything, of face masks, gloves, gowns, protective coveralls they need, the goggles, just I want to tell you that this type of abuse and lack of humanity comes back ”, he explained

To end the video, the host of Hoy sent a message to the sellers of medical supplies that are influencing this practice: "I wish from the heart that your family or you never have this desperate need and find garbage like you."

