Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo are very "toxic", says Lupillo Rivera

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The singer Lupillo Rivera, uncle of the also singer Chiquis Rivera, composes songs during her quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, and one of them is titled "Toxic".

Lupillo Rivera surprises when he declares that "Tóxicas" dedicates it to several figures of the show, among them the television hosts Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, and in the lyrics he mentions them.

In the lyrics of "Toxic", Lupillo, "El Amo del corrido", also refers to his ex-partners who have wanted to limit his freedom, he also confesses.

Oprah Winfrey, Elisa Beristain, Mónica Noguera, among other celebrities, also come out in "Tóxicas", and it will be in a few days that Lupillo will announce her with everything and her video.

What's up my people? Well, it occurred to me to compose a song for the toxic ones, to see what they think. Just a taste, a taste … "Lupillo comments on his Instagram account.

You may also be interested: Coronavirus in Mexico daily

My mom and my aunts are also very toxic; all my exes are also very toxic; and the reporters are also very toxic, Andrea Legarreta, very beautiful but toxic; the beautiful Galilee is all toxic, "says part of the lyrics of" Toxic. "

You can also read: Edith Márquez boasts how handsome and talented her oldest son is

Lupillo Rivera has a love of music in his blood

Guadalupe Rivera Saavedra is the full name of Lupillo, who is also a composer and actor; According to information in his biography, he was born on January 31, 1972, in La Barca, Jalisco, Mexico.

He is the son of Pedro Rivera, singer and songwriter, from whom he surely inherited a taste for music. Pedro Rivera, his brother, has also dedicated himself to singing, as has his late sister Jenni Rivera.

Lupillo began to have success as a singer in the late 90s, when he released his albums "Puros Corridos Macizos" and "El Toro del Corrido".

Lupillo worked hard on tours of Mexico and the United States and gradually caught the attention of audiences everywhere and made him one of his favorites.