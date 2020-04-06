Andrea Escalona launches Lost Case, a controversial topic

Share it:

The singer, actress and television host Andrea Escalona is making her musical debut with the release on social networks of her song Caso perdido, by Cristian Jacobo.

Andrea Escalona traveled to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico to record at Estudio 21 Caso perdido, a song that has strong lyrics in which a woman makes her ex-partner see that she is worthless.

The video of Caso Perdido can already be seen on YouTube and only Andrea Escanola appears singing, dancing and showing off her beauty and flirtation.

And what a pity you come back to do what you did with me,

because nothing good lets you be with you, because the trunk does not plug, the trunk is born crooked, what a pity, you are a lost case… ”, says part of the melody.

In the video of Lost Case, he appears wearing various sexy and sensual outfits and leaves his followers open-mouthed.

Andrea, host of the Hoy program, weeks ago also recorded the song Telarañas, a duet with Edwin Luna, vocalist of the band La Trakalosa de Monterrey and they will announce it soon.









