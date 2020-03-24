TV Shows

Andrea Escalona is better than Thalía in quarantine for her waist

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Andrea Escalona, ​​who has been in quarantine for several days to avoid the spread of coronavirus, has known how to take advantage of the best time and that is that she has taken several photos of her well-groomed figure, which she maintains with a lot of exercise and a good diet.

But that was not all because the driver drew attention to a part of her body and it was the small waist that was loaded, unseating Thalía herself, who has always been classified as having that part of her body too small, although it seems that Andy took it from her. removed.

So far the photo of Andy has more than 49 thousand likes and several comments of all kinds where they let him know that he looks magnificent because the famous has always been full of praise since he started on Tv Azteca with his mother the producer Magda Rodríguez .

READ:  Thalía boasts incredible outfit surrounded by flames for her new video

"What time do you go out to the loaf beautiful hahaha", "You copied Thalía no manches", "You are one of the most beautiful women on Televisa and Tv Azteca and there are not many women like you, they wrote to Escalona on social networks .

It is worth mentioning that Andrea has been widely criticized by her haters on social networks because many do not like how she works in the morning today, so they have told her to dedicate herself to singing, although she prefers to ignore this type of denial, because she likes focus fully on your work.

It may interest you

Thalía boasts incredible outfit surrounded by flames for her new video

Thalía launches Shy, collaboration with drag queen Pabllo Vittar

Lucero's daughter like you've never seen her cheerleader before

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.