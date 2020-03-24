Andrea Escalona is better than Thalía in quarantine for her waist

Share it:

Andrea Escalona, ​​who has been in quarantine for several days to avoid the spread of coronavirus, has known how to take advantage of the best time and that is that she has taken several photos of her well-groomed figure, which she maintains with a lot of exercise and a good diet.

But that was not all because the driver drew attention to a part of her body and it was the small waist that was loaded, unseating Thalía herself, who has always been classified as having that part of her body too small, although it seems that Andy took it from her. removed.

So far the photo of Andy has more than 49 thousand likes and several comments of all kinds where they let him know that he looks magnificent because the famous has always been full of praise since he started on Tv Azteca with his mother the producer Magda Rodríguez .

"What time do you go out to the loaf beautiful hahaha", "You copied Thalía no manches", "You are one of the most beautiful women on Televisa and Tv Azteca and there are not many women like you, they wrote to Escalona on social networks .

It is worth mentioning that Andrea has been widely criticized by her haters on social networks because many do not like how she works in the morning today, so they have told her to dedicate herself to singing, although she prefers to ignore this type of denial, because she likes focus fully on your work.

