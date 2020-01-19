TV Shows

Andrea Escalona and Raúl Araiza give each other tremendous kiss today

January 19, 2020
Edie Perez
Andrea Escalona and Raúl Araiza, drivers of the television program Hoy, which is broadcast on Las Estrellas, surprise the public by unexpectedly giving each other a tremendous live kiss.

Raúl Araiza and Andrea Escalona, ​​when participating in one of the dynamics of the aforementioned television program, had to kiss each other and with this they filled their classmates and also the television audience with astonishment.

Andrea, who is also an actress and has participated in soap operas such as Cielo Rojo, had to meet the challenge of simulating a kiss with one of her classmates and it was Raúl Araiza who proposed to receive it.




Raúl and Andrea, apart from drivers, have worked in their professional lives as actors.

Raúl is remembered as the protagonist in the early nineties of the soap opera Cadenas de Amargura, next to Daniela Castro, with whom after this project he had a real-life courtship.

The Fault, Droplet of Love, Blue, The right to be born and A hook to the heart are other Mexican melodramas in which he has participated.

Andrea, on the other hand, has acted in soap operas like Indomitable Beauties, Eternally Yours, And tomorrow will be another day and Love Me Silly.

Years ago he lived in the United States and worked for the television program Suelta la soup.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

