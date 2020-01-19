Andrea Escalona and Raúl Araiza give each other tremendous kiss today

Share it:

Andrea Escalona and Raúl Araiza, drivers of the television program Hoy, which is broadcast on Las Estrellas, surprise the public by unexpectedly giving each other a tremendous live kiss.

Raúl Araiza and Andrea Escalona, ​​when participating in one of the dynamics of the aforementioned television program, had to kiss each other and with this they filled their classmates and also the television audience with astonishment.

Andrea, who is also an actress and has participated in soap operas such as Cielo Rojo, had to meet the challenge of simulating a kiss with one of her classmates and it was Raúl Araiza who proposed to receive it.









Raúl and Andrea, apart from drivers, have worked in their professional lives as actors.

Raúl is remembered as the protagonist in the early nineties of the soap opera Cadenas de Amargura, next to Daniela Castro, with whom after this project he had a real-life courtship.

The Fault, Droplet of Love, Blue, The right to be born and A hook to the heart are other Mexican melodramas in which he has participated.

Andrea, on the other hand, has acted in soap operas like Indomitable Beauties, Eternally Yours, And tomorrow will be another day and Love Me Silly.

Years ago he lived in the United States and worked for the television program Suelta la soup.