Andrea and Ingrid together in 2020? This week defines the future of TODAY's cast

Andrea Legarreta and Ingrid Coronado together in “TODAY”? This week the producer Magda Rodríguez will meet with the cast of the morning broadcast to report on the changes that the television magazine will have.

This was announced by Joel O’Farrili in the Spectacular Formula program:

Before going on vacation, the producer Magda Rodríguez will convene a meeting, which is about to be confirmed on Thursday or Friday because she is going to make a series of movements in the workforce, she will inform the whole group of drivers who he leaves, who stays and who enters. ”

In this regard, the table of journalists who regularly accompany Flor Rubio in their Formula Group program assured that Ingrid Coronado is one of the conductors that could be integrated, because it even transpired that she already underwent various costume tests.

"Ingrid? Even in the locker room they are thinking, but obviously as far as I know, there is a resistance as it is logical for her to integrate, I suppose that on the part of the main conductors, ”said Rubio.

The journalists agreed that Legarreta and Coronado have very similar profiles, as Flor Rubio said:

“(…) Is where it makes me noise, it has no case because they are two conductors that charge a lot and have the same profile. Ingrid has the same profile as Andrea, why do you want two drivers of the same profile? ”

