Andrea Agnelli: "Atalanta doesn't have a great international record, is it fair to be in the Champions League?"

March 6, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The president of Juventus of Turin has made some statements at the Business of Football Summit that have surprised in Italy, since he has made it clear that he is not convinced by the current system with which the teams qualify for the Champions League.

Andrea Agnelli he considers it unfair that Atalanta, a team that barely has an international career, is in the Champions League and not, for example, Roma, a team that has helped keep the Italian ranking in Europe high.

"TI have great respect for what Atalanta is doing, but without international history and only with a great season He has had direct access to the competition of major clubs in Europe. Do youIs it fair or not? Then I think of Rome, which has contributed to maintaining the ranking of Italy in recent years and had a bad season and is out, with what that means for the club economically, "he said.

