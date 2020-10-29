and the Covid test

The filming of the third season of Titans, and we have already seen the first official images of Red Hood. The director of photography Boris Mojsovski has published a new image in the past few hours, which does not say anything new about the series but shows that anti-Covid rules are respected on the set.

The photo, which can also be seen in the Instagram post at the bottom of the news, shows a selfie by Mojsovski in the company of the actor Brenton Thwaites. Both wear masks, and the caption explains: “One of my favorite movie stars is here today. Brenton Thwaites and I make the most of every good time talk about movies and directing. “

In the third season of Titans we will see some significant changes to Nightwing’s costume. “We launched some ideas to change the suit so that we can still use part of the original suit, because it is so long and expensive to make “ the actor told a few months ago. “It’s better for us improve what we already have. We are working on several ways to have more gadgets for Nightwing.”

The character of Curran Walters, Jason Todd, will instead assume the identity of Red Hood. “I was not a comic fanatic” Walters recently said. “But when I got the role, I ran to the nearest comic store and took everything I could find on Jason’s story. I read all the comics, and I got an idea of ​​the character I was supposed to bring to the screen. “