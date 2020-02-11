And Taika Waititi … He hid his Oscar under an armchair!

Share it:

There is no doubt that winning an Oscar is a momentazo … but having to carry the statuette all night is another song. But the greatest Taika Waititi It has made it clear that there is a solution for everything.

The director and actor took the statuette to Best Screenplay Adapted by ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and, to be able to enjoy the rest of the gala comfortably … He hid it under the armchair of the person in front of him! Waititi thought that no one was watching him, but Brie Larson captured the momentazo and published it in his Instagram stories. Realizing that Captain Marvel had caught him in fraganti, far from getting angry, Waititi gave him a funny gesture that justified his mischief …

Taika was a favorite of the night to take this award. His adaptation of the novel Caging Skies written by Christine Leunens for the film directed and starred by himself, he has not only devastated Hollywood, since he also managed to win a BAFTA in the latest edition of the prestigious awards granted by the British Academy.