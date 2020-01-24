And Maky Soler ?! They catch … her boyfriend with the ex at New Year's party?

A few weeks ago the Internet went crazy to see that Maky Soler, ex-partner of Juan Soler already had a new and millionaire boyfriend!

Hola Mexico magazine confirmed that Maky began a new relationship with Enrique Hernández-Pons Méndez, CEO of Aires de Campo and heir of Grupo Hérdez.

In addition, both arrived together to the celebration of a club in Mexico City, confirming that they were dating and getting to know each other.

But…

Before dating Maky, Hernández-Pons was not seen by fashion critic Marcela Cuevas. They started their relationship in 2018, and although their courtship was discreet, they occasionally shared images together.

Now, as part of the New Year celebrations, the exnovios met again in Acapulco!

The actor Leonardo García was in charge of sharing an image where he appears next to Enrique and Marcela, in full celebration of New Year in the paradisiacal port:

Will they have returned? What happened to Maky?

With information from Who.

