And if we make a snowman? They discover Olaf's stature and network users get cold

Before the second part of the movie Frozen, users on social networks have discovered that one of the characters, Olaf, maybe he is slightly taller than theirs.

The site made by fans Frozen Wiki it had an entrance, in which it detailed that the snowman that accompanies Elsa and Annaen a scene from the tape asked a ruler for a ruler, in order to measure his height, which is 5 feet 4 inches, that is, one meter and 62 centimeters.

Given this, several social network users decided to share the data and some were worried that Olaf He was taller than them.

I can't believe I'm shorter than Olaf. I hate the damn mequetrefe, ”a user posted on Twitter.

This data has worried fans, since the cute snowman is one of the shortest characters in the saga. Some consider it to be a mistake, since Anna or Elsa would measure about 3 meters.

With information from Metro Uk and 24 Hours.

It may interest you:

Your salary is over: Televisa canceled Yordi's program to pay Niurka

Daniel Bisogno reveals what cosmetic surgeries his exnovias did