And how it says! Luis Miguel prepares his new album and this is what we know

Everything indicates that Luis Miguel He is already preparing his new album, after two years ago he did not present new music to his followers; The last album he released was "Mexico Forever!"

The musical engineer of “Sol de México” revealed to journalist Nelssie Carrillo that the singer is in the studio preparing his next album.

This record material of Luis Miguel it will be live from Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas; This recording was made in September 2019, the show communicator snapped.

A few weeks ago, the interpreter of "The Unconditional" was seen in a restaurant in the Port of Acapulco accompanied by girlfriend Mollie Gould, but the interpreter came out "running away" because he was desperate for the photos and videos that his fans tried to take.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: On TV Azteca? Alejandra Guzmán reappears on reality show and shuts down critics (PHOTO)