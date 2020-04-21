- Wonder Woman 1984 continues to maintain its release date … for now.
- "The Suicide Squad" still set for August 2021.
- "The Batman" (October 1, 2021) will premiere in the month of Halloween (Long Halloween?) But now it will compete with Uncharted (October 8) and the next week with Halloween Ends (October 15).
- "The Flash" moves away from "Captain Marvel 2" and distances himself by placing himself between two Marvel Studios movies.
- Shazam 2 It is also placed far from the mysterious Marvel Studios movie of October 2022.
- A little over a month later, it arrives "Aquaman 2" (December 16, 2022), and also on the same day of the premiere of the not yet announced Star Wars movie, possible delay to 2023?
- Clashes loom between Marvel and DC with premieres only a month apart.
- Warner Bros. would continue to reserve the dates of June 25, 2021 and April 1, 2022.
Analyzing the Marvel and DC release schedule for 2020, 2021 and 2022
