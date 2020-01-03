Analysts put a price on PS5 and Xbox Series X: $ 499

Share it:

It is still too early to talk about official prices regarding PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, considering that analysts have waited until now to discuss the issue, it is likely that, at least, they are quite approximate. The fact is that they coincide not only in the launch price, but also in the fact that both could have the same. And if we were right, we would be talking about $ 499.

If you end up confirming this price, it would be exactly the same that Xbox One already cost in its day and 100 dollars more than it cost PS4 at its launch. It is expected, on the other hand, that the figure would be the same with the change to euros. The information, on the other hand, comes from a compilation of Gamesindustry, after talking with several industry analysts.

Beyond the price itself, analysts also agree on other important aspects such as sales. For example, they are convinced that more PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be sold than with respect to the launch of PS4 and Xbox One. However, some say that PS5 will sell more than its competitor during the first year.

On the other hand, some have also talked about the possibility of Sony launching more than one version of PS5 at its launch. And the vast majority also agree on that: it will hardly happen. Similarly, the vast majority believe that Xbox will not apply restrictions on its console, such as not being able to use second-hand discs.

In any case, remember that it takes less than a year for both consoles to reach the market. Microsoft has already presented its own; Now some rumors talk about the possibility that Sony will do the same soon. Without going any further, it could happen on Sunday, January 5.

