Analysts believe that Netflix will benefit from coronavirus

Coronavirus is an issue that concerns us and affects us all. Mainly at the health level. However, it is also affecting the global economy. However, many analysts believe that there is a sector that could benefit and not be affected by the spread of the virus. Specifically that of streaming platforms. And according to these analysts, Netflix It would be the main beneficiary.

The fact is that analysts indicate that home quarantines and business closures that are taking place in certain parts of the world could also reach the United States. Something that, according to them, could cause people to stay in their homes for long periods of time.

And, in effect, following that same theory, other streaming platforms could also benefit, as well as those companies or chains that make money when users are at home. But … why do analysts talk about Netflix and not about other companies? Basically, because there are data that support that theory. Without going any further, the stock market experienced a terrible fall this week. However, Netflix shares actually increased 0.8%.

This is what BMO Capital analyst Maret Dan Salmon has said about it (via Yahoo): "Netflix is ​​an obvious beneficiary if consumers stay home due to concerns about the coronavirus, and this has been reflected in a considerable return on the stock price this week.".

In any case, it does not seem that other companies such as Disney (with Disney +) are increasing their shares. Yes it is happening, for example, with Amazon, with more people shopping online to avoid going out to the supermarket.

