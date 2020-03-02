Analysis of Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Share it:

Its funny that just when Sonic, one of the most representative figures in the arcade, is resurrected thanks to the film adaptation that premiered with Jim Carrey in the cast (and that is sweeping at the box office), another character is also brought back from the world of videogames which is a banner in the same genre: Mega Man. It is clear that the clear influence of the return to the forefront of the Blue Hedgehog of Sega has made that, now, Mega Man also has the opportunity to receive much more attention. Cultural products feed each other, and like cinematographic and permeable genres, video games can also be projected more successfully if they support each other.

This is the case, for example, of Bayonetta and Vanquish Anniversary Bundle. That together with this edition that Capcom de Mega Man has prepared, it is another review of two classic PS3 and Xbox 360 action titles that are now catapulted again thanks to the popularity that PlatinumGames is collecting in recent weeks (thanks, above all, the kickstarter announced for The Wonderful 101 and its new video game revelation system in which the company is working). Wow, if even Sonic Forces has now been confirmed as one of the March games of PS Plus due to the success of the film.

Capcom, meanwhile, has been living for a while in a golden era that seems to never end for the company responsible for Monster Hunter. Since last year, we have had the rebirth of three great sagas: Resident Evil (with the remake of the second installment, and now with the third on the way), Monster Hunter (with World being the best selling title in Capcom's history) and Devil May Cry (with a fifth installment that won the award for Best Action Game in the last edition of The 2019 Game Awards). Now, like PlatinumGames, it brings back a series of games that made it (and still makes it) great at the time: Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection, with six IPs that they are still as fresh as the first day.

For those who do not know too much the history of the character and the plots of the games in question, let's get a little updated. The four games that make up the saga of Mega Man Zero were originally released for Gameboy Advance. The story starts 100 years after the events of Mega Man X, when Zero wakes up from a long sleep and realizes the reploids are being eliminated by order of X himself.

In Mega Man ZX, titles that were released at the time on Nintendo DS, the story still goes much further in time, 200 years later of the events in Mega Man Zero 4. We are in the year 25XX and humans and reploids now live together in peace and harmony. However, everything changes with the arrival of the Mavericks, threatening to return the war to the world.

Broadly speaking, the six games follow exactly as we remembered them. Perhaps the most severe change, as far as the visual section is concerned, we have noticed in the Mega Man Zero games, since these came out, as we said, for Gameboy Advance and now they come with an important face sink for desktop and PC consoles. However, we cannot say the same with Mega Man ZX. With the two Nintendo DS games we have had mixed sensations, since its visual section and gameplay composition were desasaplanded for the two screens of the original DS. And, now, those two screens are combined in one. We can select different configurations to our liking, but the truth is that it feels visually strange.

Mega Man also comes right at one of the most opportune moments. One in which it is constantly debated whether the difficulty should be an element that could be eliminated from video games so that they could be enjoyed by a much wider audience and, the same experienced users, did not have to have bad drinks to know the stories of the creators who perform them. Mega Man is one of the hardest arcade we remember, especially the first three original deliveries, in which there are hardly any skills beyond a slow and rough dash and a fair variety of weapons. Here we can not perform double jumps or take life from the top hat. The levels of Mega Man, for those who do not know them, are made up of short roads full of enemies with obstacles of a fairly affordable difficulty, and culminate in the confrontation of a boss.

In each level we have to face a final boss to be able to continue with the story and take the next step in the plot (which is also not that it is very far). So it is simple that we have problems to constantly advance and we have to, as in Dark Souls (the eternal and mythical example) study the mechanics of each boss to be able to defeat him. Their behavior is never similar: they normally have a series of three attacks that combine and rotate in a specific order to face us. Once we know how to dodge the three attacks, there is no problem, but until that moment there are levels that can be made a little uphill if we do not control Mega Man quite well, which has a mobility, as we said, somewhat rough and jumps They are not controlled as well as we remembered.

However, Capcom is aware of this and, for this edition, has added a mode for beginners so that we can deal with those final bosses in a much more enjoyable way. So, we are more likely to be able to complete the levels successfully at the first without having to repeat the levels over and over again From the beginning. That undoubtedly speeds up the pace of the game and makes Mega Man a little more dynamic and much less repetitive, since we don't have to be traveling the same paths over and over again to return to the same place. A characteristic of arcade and that made some become really desperate.

One of the most remarkable novelties is the addition of a multiplayer mode called Z Chaser mode, where we will compete against other players to see who completes the levels with greater speed. The typical time trial challenge to show which player is more skilled in the arcade. Now, neither has it seemed like a revolution or something that, per se, is necessary for Mega Man, since most of our time will go to the "campaasapland" modes.

Roughly speaking, Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection has left us with the same sensations as the recent Bayonetta and Vanquish Anniversary Bundle. We talk about games of a very high caliber, which have left, without any doubt, their mark on the history of video games (each in its genre). But they are still games that we have already been able to exploit in the past and that, now, as cool as they are, it would be better to receive new titles from the same characters as compilations, remakes or remasters.