Anahí shows incredible physical change after giving birth a month ago

A little more than a month after giving birth to her second son, Emiliano, singer Anahí shared with her followers the incredible physical change she has had thanks to a healthy diet and constant exercise.

It was on his official Instagram account where the exRBD made a publication where he shared two images, one in his last months of pregnancy and the other in recent days after giving birth, showing a great change.

Our body is transformed and in the most incredible way it surprises us. I never want to forget these moments. ❤️ Magical, unique … real, "wrote the famous in the photographs.

As is well known, recovering the figure of a woman after a pregnancy entails a lot of care, discipline and responsibility, which Anahí achieved and that is why she now boasts again her great figure, this less than a month after giving to light.

His fans began to appear by the comments section flattering the figure of the singer, as well as congratulating her on the change and questioning how she did to recover her figure in such a short time.

The birth of Emiliano, Anahí's second son

Emiliano Velasco Puente, second son of the fruit of the marriage of Anahí and the politician Manuel Velasco, was born on February 3, 2020 and through a tender photograph of the happy parents and the newborn was announced by the singer.

Quickly the comments appeared in the publication by his followers, fans, friends and colleagues, who sent the best of vibes for Anahí's family.

In addition, during the last months of pregnancy, Anahí announced the topic 'Beats'written by herself during her first pregnancy and it was until the second when she decided to launch it and fascinated her audience with the tender ballad dedicated to her children.