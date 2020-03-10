TV Shows

Anahí shows incredible physical change after giving birth a month ago

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

A little more than a month after giving birth to her second son, Emiliano, singer Anahí shared with her followers the incredible physical change she has had thanks to a healthy diet and constant exercise.

It was on his official Instagram account where the exRBD made a publication where he shared two images, one in his last months of pregnancy and the other in recent days after giving birth, showing a great change.

Our body is transformed and in the most incredible way it surprises us. I never want to forget these moments. ❤️ Magical, unique … real, "wrote the famous in the photographs.

As is well known, recovering the figure of a woman after a pregnancy entails a lot of care, discipline and responsibility, which Anahí achieved and that is why she now boasts again her great figure, this less than a month after giving to light.

His fans began to appear by the comments section flattering the figure of the singer, as well as congratulating her on the change and questioning how she did to recover her figure in such a short time.

The birth of Emiliano, Anahí's second son

Emiliano Velasco Puente, second son of the fruit of the marriage of Anahí and the politician Manuel Velasco, was born on February 3, 2020 and through a tender photograph of the happy parents and the newborn was announced by the singer.

Quickly the comments appeared in the publication by his followers, fans, friends and colleagues, who sent the best of vibes for Anahí's family.

In addition, during the last months of pregnancy, Anahí announced the topic 'Beats'written by herself during her first pregnancy and it was until the second when she decided to launch it and fascinated her audience with the tender ballad dedicated to her children.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.