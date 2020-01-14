Anahí shares ultrasound video and fans burst out of love

Share it:

Anahí has ​​everyone full of love for everyone because she shared the ultrasound of her little Emiliano on social networks, the second baby who looks forward to it and will be greeted with the open arms of her parents who are looking forward to it, since the actress always He has wanted to have a huge family.

So far the video of the exRBD has more than half a million reproductions and the comments which are full of blessings continue to come more and more because it is not a surprise that the future mother is one of the most famous women of the Mexican show business .

"What a joy to see you share this with us you are part of me, we are family! I love you !!! My happiness is yours happiness, it is to see you happy", "I love you. May God bless you! I am dying of love," they wrote to Anahí to share the most emotional moment of his life.

As if that were not enough, another of the publications of the singer who gave much to talk about a couple of weeks ago was the reunion she had with her former RBD companions, with whom she became one of the most successful bands in Mexico, because they took her Music to different parts of the world.

This reunion continues to keep everyone in suspense because it could be the return of one more tour and although no member has confirmed this news, millions of people want to see them once more on stage to sing their greatest hits.

It is worth mentioning that Anahí has ​​its own online portal where it gives tips on how to maintain a healthy life, in addition to childcare.